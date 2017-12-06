President Trump will attend Mississippi Civil Rights Museum opening

President Donald Trump will travel to Jackson to attend Saturday’s opening of the Mississippi Civil Rights Museum, a White House official confirmed to CNN.

The Museum of Mississippi History and Mississippi Civil Rights Museum will open with an 11 a.m. ceremony on the museum grounds to culminate the state’s bicentennial celebration. Speakers will include Myrlie Evers-Williams, Gov. Phil Bryant, and former governors Haley Barbour and William F. Winter.

Details of the president’s visit have not been released.

The ribbon-cutting ceremony is open to the public, but tickets for opening weekend tours are sold out.

The Mississippi Legislature approved $90 million for the museums and another $19 million has been raised through private donations for exhibits and endowments.

The interconnected museums will take visitors through Mississippi history and the state’s role in the civil rights movement.