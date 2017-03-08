Presley Announces $240,000 Fine for Alleged No Call Violations

Following March monthly open meeting of the Public Service Commission, Northern District Commissioner Brandon Presley announced that the PSC has imposed civil penalties totaling $240,000 against Callvation LLC for alleged violations of the state’s No-Call law. The defendants were alleged to have violated the law on at least forty-eight occasions.

In complaints received by the Commission, the company was accused of making unauthorized telephone solicitations in violation of law. They also allegedly failed to register with the PSC as telephone solicitors and failed to purchase the Mississippi Do Not Call List. When served by the PSC, the defendants did not respond to the complaints, bringing the imposition of civil penalties by default.

“Telemarketers should take this fine as evidence that harassing citizens of Mississippi will not be tolerated by the Commission. These companies are brought to justice because of the complaints made by Mississippians and I applaud them for their work,” Presley said.

Mississippians who wish to add their home telephone number to the No Call list should contact the PSC at 1-800-356-6428 or online at www. psc.state.ms.us/nocall.