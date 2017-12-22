Price The Prize Grand Prize Cruise Winner Announced (Audio-Video)

The two winners from Wednesday’s “spin off” for Boswell Media’s Price the Prize game were at the Kicks 96 studio in Philadelphia and the Breezy 101 Studio in Kosciusko on Friday morning.

Sherry Ballard of Kosciusko and Donna Pope of Carthage were the first place semi-final winners who moved on to the Price The Prize Grand Prize Finale.

Both ladies guessed their best guess to get closest to the actual prize of the Grand Prize a Carnival Cruise for two to Cozumel from Pure Luxury Travel.

Sherry Ballard guessed $1150 and Donna Pope guessed $1320 on air this morning.

Athaiah Nash of Pure Luxury Travel was on hand to reveal the actual price of the Grand Prize. The actual price was $1938.10.

Donna Pope came the closest to the actual prize to WIN! Donna and a guest will be going on a 5 day – 4 night Cruise to Cozumel and Costa Maya all thanks to Pure Luxury Travel!

Watch the giveaway on the Kicks96 Facebook page!