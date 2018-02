A Professional Preseason Baseball Camp will be held at Northside Park on Monday March 12 from ages 6-10 years old (10 am – 12 pm) and 11-14 year old (1 pm – 3 pm). Former St. Louis Cardinal Ed Easley and former Mississippi State Bulldog Chad Crosswhite will host the camp along with other pro staff. The camp will be an all skills camp. Cost is $60. To register contact 601-750—7005 or register online at easleybaseball.com