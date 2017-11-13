Home » Local » prostitution, felony bad check, DUI, and other recent arrests in Neshoba County

prostitution, felony bad check, DUI, and other recent arrests in Neshoba County

Lizette Bingham, 41, 1365 Adams, Europa, hold for investigation, prostitution

Lizette Bingham

Allen J. Davis, 31, 10241 Road 759, Philadelphia, hold for investigation, embezzlement of more than $500

Allen J. Davis

Eric Horne, 33, 10430 Road 545, Philadelphia, two counts of bad check felony

Eric Horne

Roger Nicholson, 50, 281 Circle 50326, Newton, suspended driver’s license

Roger Nicholson

Marceline Nsienge Toledo, 28, of 1700 Pendleton Square, Philadelphia, two counts of failure to pay, failure to appear, simple assault, disturbance of family domestic violence

Marceline Nsienge Toledo

James Dylan Duncan, 30, 11193 Road 387, Philadelphia, driving under the influence (DUI) first offense

James Dylan Duncan

Curtis Miller, 47, 240 Lewis Avenue, Philadelphia, driving under the influence (DUI) second offense

Curtis Miller

Justin Wade Dorman, 26, 509 Valley View Drive, Philadelphia, failure to pay

Justin Wade Dorman

Paul Maxey Parker, 23, 496 Highway 19 North, Philadelphia, serving sentence

Paul Maxey Parker

Sandi Tullos, 47, 100300 Road 363, Union, hold for other agency

Sandi Tullos

All suspects are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. The mugshots and arrest records published are not an indication of guilt, or evidence that an actual crime has been committed. (Neshoba County Jail images)

