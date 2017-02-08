The Prudential Spirit of Community Awards honors Carthage teen

The Prudential Spirit of Community Awards represents the United States’ largest youth recognition program based solely on volunteer service. All public and private middle level and high schools in the country, as well as all Girl Scout councils, county 4-H organizations, American Red Cross chapters, YMCAs and HandsOn Network affiliates, were eligible to select a student or member for a local Prudential Spirit of Community Award.

Local Honorees were then reviewed by an independent judging panel, which selected State Honorees and Distinguished Finalists based on criteria including personal initiative, effort, impact and personal growth.

The program judges recognized four Mississippi students as Distinguished Finalists for their impressive community service activities including Leake Central High School’s Dylan Carpenter. Carpenter will receive an engraved bronze medallion.

Dylan Carpenter, 18, of Carthage, Miss., a member of Leake County 4-H and a senior at Leake Central High School, has spent the past five years brightening the days of residents at a local nursing home, leading an activity program and encouraging others in the community to get involved. Dylan, whose efforts included a Halloween event where the residents distributed hundreds of donated bags of candy to more than 900 trick-or-treaters, is now working to expand his program to other area nursing homes.

“Prudential is honored to recognize young volunteers for their exemplary service,” said Prudential Chairman and CEO John Strangfeld. “We hope that their stories inspire others to consider how they, too, can volunteer their time and talents to improve their communities.”

“These service-minded young people have brought meaningful change to communities at home and abroad, and it’s a privilege to celebrate their work,” said JoAnn Bartoletti, executive director of NASSP. “Congratulations to an exceptional group of middle level and high school students.”

https://spirit.prudential.com/honoree/2017/ms/dylan-carpenter