Home » Local » Public drunk, embezzlement, disorderly conduct and other recent arrests in Neshoba County

Public drunk, embezzlement, disorderly conduct and other recent arrests in Neshoba County

Posted on by Mina Mooney

Aaliyah Ceontra Black, 20, 379 Loper Street, Philadelphia, embezzlement trust

Aaliyah Ceontra Black

Dillion Anthony Copeland, 22, 146 McDonald Road, Preston, driving a commercial vehicle with suspended license, expired license tag, disorderly conduct

Dillion Anthony Copeland

Robert Martin Donald, 46, 11571 Hwy 6 East, Philadelphia, disorderly conduct

Venora Graham, 32, 109 County Line Road, Union, failure to appear

Venora Graham

Brian J Irvin, 31, 14930 Hwy 488, Philadelphia, public drunk

Dewayne Lindsey, 42, 1087 Louis Lane, Carthage, failure to pay fines, probation violation

Trevor Lavelle McKenize, 25, 10511 Road 632, hold for other agency

Trevor Lavelle McKenize

Jason Michael Reed, 33, 11470 Road 149, Philadelphia, transferred to another agency, bench warrant – failure to appear

Jason Michael Reed

Nickey Ray Townsend, 56, 12390 Hwy 16 West, Philadelphia, trespassing

Nickey Ray Townsend

 

Patricia Wright, 46, 1472 LQ Reeves Road, Forest, public drunk

Patricia Wright

Submit a Comment