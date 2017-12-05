Home » Local » public drunk, shoplifting, assault and other recent arrests in Neshoba County

public drunk, shoplifting, assault and other recent arrests in Neshoba County

Jonathan Gonzalez, 2621 Aldo Stamper Road, Conehatta, shoplifting- less than $1,000

Jonathan Gonzalez

Brianna Nicole Pierce, 22, 12961 Road 339, Union, hold for other agency

Brianna Nicole Pierce

Michael Boler, 41, 323 Conehatta Road, Union, failure to pay

Michael Boler

Norman Junior Eakes, 37, 10211 Road 383, Philadelphia, domestic violence, simple assault

Norman Junior Eakes

Waylon McIntyre, 27, 3223 West Virginia Street, Philadelphia, shoplifting, resisting arrest

Waylon McIntyre

Sunshine Wicker, 35, 2052 Gunter Road, Walnut Grove, hold for other agency

Sunshine Wicker

Michael J Griffin, 35, 269 Martin Luther King Drive, disturbance of a family, domestic violence

Michael J Griffin

Helen Jean Moore, 54, 265 Adams Street, shoplifting

Helen Jean Moore

Anistasia R Nicky, 25, 311 Lagoon Road, Philadelphia, public drunk

Anistasia R Nicky

Erin E Vance, 31, 11051 Road 355, Union, public drunk

Erin E Vance

All suspects are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. The mugshots and arrest records published are not an indication of guilt, or evidence that an actual crime has been committed. (Neshoba County Jail images)

 

