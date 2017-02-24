The rebals come short in their tournament run against Brookhaven

The Rebels come into this tournament match up to advance into the next round of the tournament. The Rebels put up a strong fight in the first quarter which led to a tie (14-14) at the end of the 1st. The Rebels started to struggle in the second quarter with fouls and holding defense against the cougars. The first half ended with the Rebels trailing by 6 points (23-29). The Rebels couldn’t pick their self back up in the second half while the raiders kept putting up points against them. The game ended with the Rebels trailing by 3 points (38-50). The Rebels lost the 3A tournament but will play in a consultation game on Saturday at 6 pm.