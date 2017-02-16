Rebelettes Advanced in Tournament Play

The Rebelettes come into this playoff game against Bayou Academy with a record of 27-5. The Rebelettes come prepared against Bayou Academy with tight defense and excellent coaching. The Rebelettes strong offense and defense gave them a 23 point lead at the end of the first half (41-18). The Rebelettes continue to dominate the court by increasing their lead to 40 (69-29) in the third quarter. The Rebelettes finish the game with a 39 point lead (75-36). The Rebelettes will continue their playoff run on Friday, Feb 16.