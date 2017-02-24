Rebelettes fall to the Kirk Academy Raiders

The Rebelettes came into this tournament match up to break the three game lose streak to the Raiders. The Rebelettes put up a strong fight in the first quarter but trail by 5 points (9-14) in the end of the quarter. The Rebelettes continue to struggle in the second quarter with fouls and holding defense against the Raiders. The first half ended with the Rebelettes trailing by 10 points (17-27). The Rebelettes couldn’t pick their self back up in the second half while the raiders kept putting points against them. The game ended with the Rebelettes trailing by 12 points (38-50). The Rebelettes lose the 3A tournament but will play in a consultation game Saturday Feb, 2017.