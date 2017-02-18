Rebelettes victory over the Green Wave

The Leake Academy Rebelettes dominates the first quarter producing a (26-1) run in the first quarter against North Delta Academy. The Rebelettes continue to dominate in the second quarter giving them a 20 point lead (44-20) at the end of the half. The Rebelettes didn’t slow up the pace any by giving them a 29 point lead (58-29) at the end of the third quarter. The Rebelettes close out the game by finishing with a 39 point lead(69-32) at the end of the fourth quarter. The Rebelettes continue to play in the post season with this victory over North Delta.