Rebelettes Win Defeat Lady Patriots 69 – 23

The Leake Academy Rebelettes traveled to Columbus this afternoon to play the Lady Patriots of Heritage Academy in MAIS AAA District 2 basketball. The Rebelettes entered tonight’s game with a 24-1 overall record and 4-0 record in the district. During the 1st quarter of play the Rebelettes jumped out to a 21 point lead 29-8. The Rebelettes continued to dominate the game during the 2nd quarter, leading by 40 points, 58-18, when the horn sounded. The second half of the game was played with a running clock and all starters for the Rebelettes stayed on the bench. The Rebelettes were leading 65-19 at the end of the speedy 3rd quarter and won the game by 46 points, 69-23. Our next broadcast of Rebelettes basketball will be next Tuesday night at home in Madden with the Lady Volunteers of Starkville Academy.