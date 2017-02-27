The Rebels and Reblelettes end season in first round of tournament.

The Rebels come into this tournament match up to advance in the next round of the state tournament. The Rebels put up a strong fight in the first quarter but trail by 6 points (12-18) at the end of the quarter. The Rebels started to struggle in the second quarter with holding defense against the patriots. The first half ended with the Rebels trailing by 26 points (24-40). The Rebels couldn’t pick their self back up in the second half while the patriots kept putting up points against them. The game ended with the Rebels trailing by 31 points (46-77). The Rebels finish their season with a 20-17 record.

The Rebelettes struggled in the first quarter that lead them to trail by 24 points (4-28) at the end of the quarter. The Rebelettes continue to struggle in the second quarter with putting shots up and defense against the raiders. The first half ended with the Rebelettes trailing by 34 points (10-44). The Rebelettes couldn’t pick their self back up in the second half while the raiders kept dominating the court. The game ended with the Rebelettes trailing by 34 points (25-59). The Rebelettes end their season with a 30-8 record.