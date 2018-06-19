Recruiters for ECCC MI-BEST, Project Pathway Programs To Provide Information on Free Job Skills Training

Representatives from East Central Community College will be visiting locations throughout the district this summer to help prospective students learn more about the MI-BEST and Project Pathway programs, both of which help students learn or enhance job skills needed in today’s businesses and industries.

Whitney Amis, MI-BEST instructor, and Freda Thompson, who serves as navigator for the Project Pathway program, will be available from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. and free lunch will be provided on the following schedule:

Wednesday, June 27: Philadelphia, located outside of the Families First Office in the Canal Place Shopping Center

Thursday, June 28: Carthage, located outside of the Carthage Career Advancement Center at 121 West Main Street on the square

Monday, July 9: Louisville, located at the Louisville Career Advancement Center at 860 South Church Avenue

Tuesday, July 10: Forest, located outside the Forest Career Advancement Center at 316 South Main Street

MI-BEST allows qualified applicants to take courses they need to prepare for the high school equivalency exam while at the same time training for jobs in fields such as collision repair technology, business and office technology, certified nurse assistant, culinary arts technology, hotel and restaurant management, and heating, ventilation, and air conditioning (HVAC).

There is no cost for tuition for students who qualify for MI-BEST. MI-BEST students also receive a $200 incentive when they successfully complete the high school equivalency exam, thanks to a grant from the Kellogg Foundation.

“The MI-BEST program allows students to dual enroll in the high school equivalency preparation program and simultaneously earn technical hours in a workforce program,” explained MI-BEST instructor Whitney Amis. “If successful, they will earn their high school diploma and be trained in a skill that could lead to a career in that field.”

Project Pathway is part of the Mississippi Crossroads Consortium Families First Grant and assists students in achieving the skills necessary for middle skills jobs, including providing incentives and financial assistance for students to obtain the education and credentials to qualify for middle skill jobs, which nearly all new companies and most existing companies in Mississippi need.

Dr. Lucretia Williams, director of the ECCC Workforce Development Center who was instrumental in securing the Families First Grant, said, “The college’s relationship with the local WIN Job Centers will also link participating students into career exploration, job searches, on the job training or internships, and job placement services. Students needing support services will also have access to case managers and navigators to provide assistance.”

For more information, contact Amis at wamis@eccc.edu or 601-635-6395.