Red Water Casino could go to a vote

Choctaw tribal members could have a say on whether the Red Water Casino will be built in Leake County.

“I stand by the Red Water Casino project,” says Chief Phyliss Anderson. “I believe this is a wonderful opportunity for our tribe.”

The gaming house is expected to create 250 jobs, generate more revenue and reduce existing debt for the tribe with a price tag of about $25 million.

“We hope to have it paid in 18 months,” says Chief Anderson.

The projected revenue for Red Water is nearly $50 million a year with a profit of about $20 million each year. But some tribal members don’t think the Mississippi Band of Choctaw Indians need a fourth casino.

A group opposing the project, Choctaw for Better Government, petitioned for the project to go to a vote of the people and a judge ruled in their favor. But Chief Phyliss Anderson says she is not giving up.

“I will move forward to do everything I can to make sure we do build Red Water Casino.”

Chief Anderson and the Tribal Election Commission have 10 days to appeal the judge’s ruling. If they don’t, there will be an election.