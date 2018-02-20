Register for Picking 35 – Deadline March 1st

Picking 35 set for a second run. Picking 35 is back!!! Central Mississippi’s 60-mile yard sale!!! It’s set for Saturday April 7th from 7:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. Have you signed up to be an official vendor yet? The deadline to sign up is Thursday March 1st.

Clean out those closets, sheds, attics, barns. Your junk maybe another’s treasure…

Hundreds shopped last year, and even more are expected this year. This is your opportunity for Spring Cleaning and to make some cash too! The cost to set up a booth is $20.00 per booth and applications can be picked up Town Hall in Walnut Grove, The Main Street Chamber office in Carthage or The Kosciusko-Attalla Partnership. You can also follow on Facebook at www.Facebook.com\Picking35 For more information contact The Main Street Chamber at 601-267-9231, The Town of Walnut Grove at 601-253-2321, or the Kosciusko-Attalla Partnership at 662-289-2981.