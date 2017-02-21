Registration Open for ECCC’s Spring Intensive Term II On-Campus, Online

It’s not too late to register for classes at East Central Community College in Decatur for the Spring 2017 Intensive Term II on-campus and online courses.

The last day to register for on-campus courses in the Spring 2017 Intensive Term II is Thursday, March 2. Classes begin on Wednesday, March 1, and end May 4.

Classes offered include Introduction to Architectural Design I, 3D Modeling, Intermediate English, English Composition I, College Algebra, Calculus II, and Public Speaking.

The last day to register for online courses in the Spring 2017 Intensive Term II is Friday, March 10. Classes begin Monday, March 13, and end on May 5.

Classes offered include Accounting I, Art Appreciation, Anatomy & Physiology I and II with lab, Microbiology with lab, Medical Terminology II, Integrated Computer Applications, Computer Concepts, Legal Principles of Surveying I, Principles of Microeconomics, Child Psychology, Human Growth and Development, English Composition I, World Geography, Personal and Community Health, Introduction to Kinesiology, First Aid and CPR, Prevention and Care of Athletic Injury, Western Civilization II, Intermediate Algebra, College Algebra, Music Appreciation, Old Testament Survey, New Testament Survey, Introduction to Philosophy, General Psychology, Introduction to Sociology, Social Problems, Marriage and Family, Cultural Anthropology, and Public Speaking, among other courses.

A complete Spring Term class schedule can be found at the myEC tab at www.eccc.edu. To apply for admission, visit https://www.eccc.edu/admissions.

For more information, please contact ECCC Student Services at 601-635-6205 or go2ec@eccc.edu.