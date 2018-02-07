Registration Open for ECCC’s Spring Intensive Term II On-Campus and Online

It’s not too late to register for classes at East Central Community College in Decatur for the Spring 2018 Intensive Term II on-campus and online courses.

The last day to register for on-campus courses in the Spring 2018 Intensive Term II is Thursday, March 1. Classes begin on Wednesday, Feb. 28, and end May 3.

Classes offered include Introduction to Cost Estimating, Intermediate English, English Composition I, English Composition II, College Algebra and Calculus II.

The last day to register for online courses in the Spring 2018 Intensive Term II is Tuesday, March 13. Classes begin Monday, March 12, and end on May 4.

Classes offered include Accounting I, Art Appreciation, Nutrition, Anatomy & Physiology I with lab, Microbiology with lab, Microsoft Word I, Microsoft Word II, Applied Business Mathematics, Business Accounting, Medical Terminology I, Medical Terminology II, Computer Concepts, Computer Applications I, Menu Planning & Facilities, Human Growth & Development, English Composition I, English Composition II, General Physical Education Act I, General Physical Education Act II, Personal and Community Health, First Aid & CPR, Prevention & Care of Athletic Injuries, Western Civilization II, Web and Programming Concepts, Career Exploration, College Study Skills, Intermediate Algebra, Spanish II, Musica Appreciation, Old Testament Survey, New Testament Survey, American National Government, General Psychology, Introduction to Sociology, Social Problems, Marriage and Family, Public Speaking I, Theater Appreciation and Warrior Path to Success , among other courses.

English Composition II will be offered at the Leake County Career and Technical Center and the Philadelphia/Neshoba County Career-Technial Center.

The last day to register for courses at the off-site locations for the Spring 2018 Intensive Term II is Thursday, March 1. Classes begin on Wednesday, Feb. 28, and end May 3.

A complete Spring Term class schedule can be found at the myEC tab at www.eccc.edu. To apply for admission, visit https://www.eccc.edu/admissions.

For more information, please contact ECCC Student Services at 601-635-6205 or go2ec@eccc.edu.