Remembering woman killed in CEFCO armed robbery

A friend says Megan Staats was a woman full of life and a joy to others. Her life was tragically cut short Saturday night.

Staats was working as a cashier inside the CEFCO in Philadelphia when she and another man were shot and killed, allegedly by suspect Robert Jackson. Family and friends have had a tough time coming to grips with this sudden loss.

“They’re uplifted by all the prayers. A lot of support from the community. And right now they’re just trying to live day by day right now until they can make some sense out of this,” says Dewayne Kelsey.

Kelsey is the pastor of Zion Chapel Church in Louisville, and friend of the Staats family. He says Staats’ death ripped the hearts out of everyone who knew her, including her 5-year-old daughter.

“With anybody that’s ever lost somebody that has small children or have family behind, you never can compensate that. But you can try to love them as much as you can and explain it to that,” says Kelsey.

Explaining to her daughter that her mom is no longer here but in a better place is taking a toll on her loved ones.

“Right now we’re just trying to explain to her the best we can that mama is with Jesus, and that some bad things have happened. So it’s a process,” says Kelsey.

Kelsey says he doesn’t want the public to view Jackson’s alleged acts as a racial crime, but instead through this perspective.

“What we believed, what we always believed and what Megan believed, is that evil doesn’t have a color. It’s not black or white. It’s not male or female. Evil actually comes from one place and that’s evil itself, the devil,” says Kelsey.

The pastor, speaking on behalf of the family, wants Staats to be remembered as a person filled with love, passion and a willingness to help others around her.

“The Bible says let brotherly love continue and I think that’s what we need to do. And not only for Megan’s memory, but anybody that’s ever been a victim of this senseless type crime that leaves somebody behind. Let love continue,” says Kelsey.

Funeral arrangements are expected to be this Friday in Philadelphia according to the pastor.

Jackson was charged with capital murder for the deaths of Staats and Jeremy Apperson, a bystander outside the store. He also faces multiple other charges. His bond has been denied.