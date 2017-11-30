Reminder: Carthage Christmas Parade- Thursday, November 30th

The Sights and Sounds of Christmas will be abundant in Carthage, Thursday November 30th beginning with the Christmas Tree Lighting on the south lawn of the Leake County Courthouse at 5:30 p.m. and culminating with The Main Street Chamber of Leake County’s annual Christmas Parade sponsored by First Financial Bank at 6:00 p.m. The Christmas Tree Lighting will feature a performance by the Leake Academy Rebelations and the 2017-2018 Choctaw Indian Princess, Miss Kassie Lan Cox, who will draw for our $500.00 Christmas Cash Giveaway. Then at 6:00 p.m. the parade will roll from the Carthage Coliseum and proceed across Highway 16 to St. Paul St., turn left on Franklin St., turn left on Van Buren, turn right on Main Street, proceed counter clockwise around the Courthouse and ending at the Fred’s parking lot. The Christmas Parade, will feature East Central Community College’ Wall of Sound Marching Band, Leake Central High School’s Gator Band and The Marching Gator Band from Leake County High School. Of course, there will be fire trucks, floats, antique cars, and more. Plus, a visit by the big man himself: Santa Claus. Make your plans to kick off the Christmas season with the Sights and Sounds of Christmas.