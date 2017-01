Set for the Monday, January 16 MLK holiday celebration there will be a Martin Luther King Jr. program at Westside Community Center at 1 pm. Guest speaker William Talley, former President, Neshoba County Branch of the NAACP, will lead the ceremonies after a march to the Westside Center by community members at 12:30 pm. The theme for the event is “Together we stand divided we fall.”

For more information contact Eva Tisdale at 601-479-1370.