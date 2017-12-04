Republicans win 2 runoffs for Mississippi legislative seats

Republicans have picked up another seat in the Mississippi Senate, adding to their majority.

Neil Whaley of Potts Camp won a special election runoff Tuesday in Senate District 10 in Marshall and Tate counties. The Republican businessman defeated Democratic attorney Sharon Gipson of Holly Springs. Whaley will serve the final half of a four-year term started by Democrat Bill Stone of Holly Springs, who took another government job.

Kevin Ford won a runoff Tuesday in House District 54 in Warren and Yazoo counties. The insurance company owner defeated fellow Republican Dr. Randy Easterling, a family physician. Both are from Vicksburg. Ford will succeed Republican Alex Monsour, who became a Vicksburg alderman.

Republicans also hold a majority in the House.

Special elections are nonpartisan, but candidates frequently disclose their party preference.