Retailers see mostly men last minute shopping

Christmas is only three days away and many shoppers are scrambling to find last minute gifts! It’s no surprise, but many last minute shoppers are men!

Picking out that perfect gift can be hard, especially for men.

“They just look like a dear caught in headlights not knowing what to get them, and not knowing what’s popular for women these days,” says Autumn Smith, Jewelry Just 4 Fun sales clerk.

It’s not just the team at Jewelry 4 Fun in Philadelphia that’s trying to help the guys find that last minute gift.

“We see a lot of men in the door that we don’t normally see during the year,” says Tanya Watkins, Tanya’s Monogramming, owner. “We actually had a man in last night that he never even bought his wife a gift. He didn’t think about it.”

This man needed a children’s gift, but employees at Tanya’s Monogramming and Jazzy Junque quickly reminded him not to forget someone else!

“Ugh, you have to get your wife something,” said Watkins.

Some men are forgetful, others just have no idea what to buy!

“They usually ask for our opinion on what we think they should get them,” says Smith. “Most of the time they just get a gift card because they have no idea what to get them.”

It’s not just men who wait until the last minute, it’s women shoppers, too!

“Usually, I try not to be last minute but you always remember something or somebody you’ve got to get something for,” says Connie Eldridge.

Gender doesn’t matter, locally owned, small business owners offer great customer service and always try to help their customers find that perfect present.

“We learn our customers and what their wives like or what their children like whatever it is they’re needing to buy for,” says Watkins.

If you haven’t finished your Christmas list you still have time. Most businesses are staying open later for those last minute shoppers. Some shops are even open on Christmas Eve if you’re a real procrastinator.