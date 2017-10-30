Return to Redbud Springs celebrates Mississippi and Natchez Trace (video)

Kosciusko celebrated Mississippi’s 200th birthday Saturday with the living history event “Return to Redbud Springs.”

The festival was held mostly on S Natchez Street in downtown Kosciusko, site of the original Natchez Trace.

The morning began with a parade featuring with re-enactors portraying an old timey drum corps and military unit.

Opening ceremonies were held at Redbud Springs Park and featured speeches from Kosciusko Mayor Jimmy Cockroft, Natchez Trace Parkway Superintendent Mary Riser, and President of the Natchez Trace Parkway Association Tony Turnbow.

“It’s because of the people of Kosciusko that we have the Natchez Trace Parkway today, “said Turnbow. ”

During the ceremony, the first sign for the Natchez Trace Historic Route was unveiled.

Native American culture was also celebrated throughout the day. Representatives from the Mississippi Band of Choctaw Indians were on hand teaching Choctaw dance, stick-ball, and cooking.

A descendant of legendary Shawnee chief Tecumseh took part in a reenactment of a debate between the legendary warrior and Choctaw General Pushmataha.

The day ended with a re-enactment of a duel between General Augustus Allen and General Alexander Keith McClung.

“I think this has been a great event and we hope that it’s something that will generate an interest in history that’s going to go on for a long time,” said Turnbow.

