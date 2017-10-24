Return to Redbud Springs: Complete schedule of events

“Return to Redbud Springs” comes downtown Kosciusko this Saturday.

Join the Kosciusko Tourism Council, along with re-enactors, musicians and entertainers from across the south Thursday through Sunday as they celebrate the Old Natchez Trace and the early history of Kosciusko.

A slate of events that will include historical reenactments, educational programs, musical entertainment and Native American cultural programs will begin Thursday when classes and demonstrations for area school children will be held on the front lawn of Kosciusko Junior High School.

For two days, students from Kosciusko and the surrounding area will tour six educational stations that will feature activities and examples of the culture that the people in central Mississippi exhibited in the early 1800’s. The educational stations will include blacksmith and tomahawk throwing exhibits, Choctaw dancing, basket weaving, and bead making exhibits, and military re-enactments.

Saturday’s events will begin at 9 a.m. on Natchez Street from Redbud Springs Park to the Renasant Bank Park.

Return to Redbud Springs Schedule of events for Saturday, Oct. 28:

9:00 am – Gates open

Children’s Halloween activities – Natchez St. at Jefferson St.

Choctaw fry bread – Natchez St. (north parking lot)

Craft Vendors (The Country Store) – Natchez St. (south block)

Food Vendors – Natchez St. (south block)

Period Gunsmith – Natchez St. (north block)

D’Lo Trio musicians – Natchez St. (south block)

Various Choctaw Vendors – Natchez St. (north parking lot)

Period Medicine – Natchez St. (north block)

Choctaw & Pioneer Period dancing – Renasant Park Stage

Choate’s Stand, Blacksmith & Corral – Renasant Park

Pioneer family cooking – Renasant Park

Choctaw Stickball – Renasant Park

Pioneer family wagon – free rides – north parking lot

Choctaw Basket Weaving – Natchez St. (north block)

Choctaw Bead Work – Natchez St. (north block)

Howell Books/Trace Bandits – Natchez St. (north block)

Sam Dale – Natchez St. (north block)

Choctaw Tribal Information – Dan & Phil Isaac – Natchez St.

Chickasaw Tribal Information – Robert & Annie Perry

9:30am – Grand Parade

Featuring the National Guard Color Guard, the Kosciusko High School fife and drum musicians, the 1812 Columbia Light Infantry, Donna Holdiness and Tony Turnbow, Choctaw dancers and drummers and several actors portraying pioneer families, Andrew Jackson, Aide de Camp and Pushmataha.

The parade formation will begin at 8:30 Saturday morning at the First Baptist Church parking lot. The parade route will go from Washington St. to Jackson St. to East Jefferson St. to Natchez St. Horses and wagons will unload on Jefferson Street and all other parade participants will proceed to Redbud Springs Park.

10:00am – Welcome Ceremony and Natchez Trace Historic Route Marker Unveiling

At Redbud Springs Park

12:00 Noon – Tecumseh/Pushmataha/Colbert Debate

Reenactment at Redbud Springs Park – Natchez St.

1:00pm – McClung/Allen Pearl River Duel

Reenactment at Public Square Dueling Ground – Madison St.

1:00pm – Festival closes

5:00 – 6:00 pm: Hospitality Hour, Barrister’s Hall (ticketed)

The Natchez Trace Parkway Association, Music by The Booneslick Strings

6:00 – 7:30pm: Natchez Trace Parkway Association Dinner, Barrister’s Hall

Tickets for this event can be purchased at the KAP Office or City Hall. Tickets are $30 and the ticket includes the hospitality hour at Barrister’s Hall, as well as the dinner and admission to the Old City Cemetery Tour, following the dinner.

5:30 – 8:30pm: Old City Cemetery Tour

This tour will begin at the Tipton Street entrance of the cemetery. Tickets are $5 for adults and $3 for children and students.

Click here for a printable schedule.*