Reward Offered in Newton House Fire Investigation

East Mississippi Crime Stoppers and the Newton Police Department are asking for the community’s help in identifying possible suspects in a house fire. A fire that engulfed a home in Newton on Tuesday, February 14 is under investigation. The house is located on Jones Lane near Newton High School and is believed to have purposely been set on fire.

If you have information concerning this case- please call East Mississippi Crimestoppers at 855-485-TIPS or the Newton Police Department at (601) 683-2041. If your tip leads to the arrest of the person or persons responsible -then you could be collecting the reward.