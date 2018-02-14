Richardson Molding expanding

Richardson Molding is creating more jobs and starting a new apprenticeship program to help develop the next generation of workers.

Richardson Molding in Philadelphia is expanding thanks to product demand.

“We produce about 80 percent of North America’s industrial battery cases,” says President and CEO Steve Dyer.

They also make automotive and industrial products. The company is bringing in new equipment that will employ more than 50 people over the next two years.

“We just started nine brand new employees this past Friday,” says Dyer.

They’re building their workforce, starting with students.

One lucky student is chosen each semester to intern with Richardson Molding. Neshoba Central junior, Noah Tate was chosen as the first.

“I was very interested…They said I’d start out breaking down molding,” says Tate.

The apprenticeship will teach high school students about the business and give them hands-on experience.

“We don’t want someone to go down the path and regret it,” says Neshoba Central School District Superintendent Dr. Lundy Brantley. “We want them to have plenty of options while they’re in school to see what they really want to do.”

Richardson Molding expects to continue growing by developing the next generation workforce.

“We fully expect that when the students aren’t in school there will still be gainful employment for them here, and we will be able to provide jobs for them,” says Dyer.

Richardson Molding currently employs 135 people.