Road 624 bridge project nearing completion in Neshoba County

The Neshoba County Board of Supervisors announced that onstruction of the new bridge on Road 624 is nearing completion with some dirtwork remaining along with signing and striping of the roadway.

The Neshoba County Board of Supervisors at their regular Board Meeting on August 1, 2016 received bids for a bridge replacement on Road 624 in the Spring Creek Community.

There were three bids received and the contract was awarded to the lowest bidder N.L. Carson Construction Company of Carthage for construction of the bridge project. The bid awarded for the replacement of this bridge was in the amount of $538,414.24. The other bids received for the project were Magco, Inc in the amount of $555,891.90 and Joe McGee Construction Company in the amount of $695,603.14.