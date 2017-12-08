Rockin’ Round the Christmas Tree at the Ellis

Rockin’ Around the Christmas Tree at the Ellis, put on by the Neshoba County Musicians Guild is set for Saturday, December 9 at 7pm.

Philadelphia Neshoba County Musicians Guild and Philadelphia-Neshoba County Arts Council are hoping for a packed house. The event is family friendly and membership forms to join the Arts Council and Music organizations will be available.

Featuring Country, Folk and Rock from Multiple Local Music Acts Presented by the Philadelphia/Neshoba county Musicians Guild and the PNC Arts Council. Admission is $5.00. Tickets sold at the front door, from any participating Musicians Guild member and the Neshoba County Library.