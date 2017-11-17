Rotary Club of Carthage holds chicken sale

The Rotary Club of Carthage will host a sale of processed chicken on Saturday, November 18 starting at 9 am on Highway 35 South between First Financial Band and O’Reilly’s Auto Parts.

The sale will include 36-lbs cases of boneless white, chunk chicken, lightly spiced, for $25 each, and 22-lbs cases of raw leg quarters, no spice for $15 each. Supplies will be limited and sales will be first-come, first-serve.

Proceeds from the sale are used to fund community Christmas donation project and school scholarships—come out for a great deal and Support The Rotary!