Run-off election today in Leake County

A run-off election will be held today in Leake County for Justice Court Judge. The four person race on November 8 led to the run-off between two candidates, Johnny Pope who received 41% of the vote and Sonya Nealy who received 38%.

The winner of today’s vote will fill the vacant seat left by Ken Adcock who is now Leake County’s Circuit Clerk. Polls are open for voting from 7 am – 7 pm today.

The vote tally for November 8:

Leake County Justice Court Judge

Johnny Pope 565 41%

Sonya L. Nealy 488 38%

Shane Lang 279 20%

Josh Carroll 49 4%