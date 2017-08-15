Home » Local » Sale of marijuana, DUI and other recent arrests in Neshoba County

Sale of marijuana, DUI and other recent arrests in Neshoba County

Posted on by Mina Mooney

Madison Jade Bishop, 20, 2799 Reformation Road, Carthage, beer or wine possession under the age of 21 (no photo)

Candace Clark, 18, 11250 Road 425, Philadelphia, sale of marijuana, simple possession

Tara Dixon, 32, 283 James Billie Road, Philadelphia, driving under the influence (DUI) second offense, expired drivers license

Stacey M. Grice, 42, 16820 Highway 15 South, Philadelphia, three counts failure to pay

Ryan Gregory Lane, 21, 9517 Pine Springs Drive, Philadelphia, driving under the influence (DUI)

Christina Moore, 26, 1066 Frog Level, Apt. 103, Philadelphia, driving under the influence (DUI)

Cade Marice Parks, 22, 6421 County Road 700, Blue Mountain, driving under the influence (DUI) 2nd offense

Jae Sanders, 65, 13391 Road 123, Philadelphia, driving under the influence (DUI) 2nd offense, no drivers license

Jason J. Stribling, 40, 411 Austin Street, Philadelphia, public drunk

Elliot Wishork, 39, 104 Rolling Hills, Philadelphia, driving under the influence (DUI), false ID information, no driver license, seat belt violation, no insurance, open container violation

All suspects are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. The mugshots and arrest records published are not an indication of guilt, or evidence that an actual crime has been committed. (Neshoba County Jail images)

