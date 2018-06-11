sale of cocaine and other recent arrests in Leake County

Cynthia N Carter, 26, 485 Mills Road, Walnut Grove, no drivers license or expired, Walnut Grove PD

Marcus D Fleming, 33, 4690 AR 4106, Sallis, possession of marijuana, public drunk, Attala County SO

Arquvious D Green, 20, 24 McClendon, Lake, no drivers license or expired, possession of marijuana in a motor vehicle, Walnut Grove PD

Carol A Houston, 49, 321 East Adams Street, Kosciusko, driving under the influence (DUI) 1st offense, Kosciusko PD

Jarred Kennedy, 21, 1555 Morgan Road, Lena, disorderly conduct, failure to comply, Carthage PD

Kevin Mann, 40, 199 Boyd Lane, Carthage, drivers license or expired, no insurance, improper equipment, warrant, Walnut Grove PD

Cornelius D Morton, 30, burglary, sale of cocaine, possession of cocaine, Mississippi Department of Corrections

Thomas Pinter, 33, 2437 Old Salem Road, Walnut Grove, hold for drug court, Leake County SO

Carolyn Sharkey, 47, 321 East Adams Street, Kosciusko, contempt of court, shoplifting 2nd offense, shoplifting, Kosciusko PD

Lakendrick D Walker, 34, Mill Street, Carthage, grand larceny, hold for Neshoba/Winston, Leake County SO

All suspects are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. The mugshots and arrest records published are not an indication of guilt, or evidence that an actual crime has been committed. Arrests made by the Leake County Sheriff’s Department, Carthage PD, Walnut Grove PD, Attala County Sheriff’s Department, Kosciusko PD. (Leake County Correctional Facility images)