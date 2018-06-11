sale of cocaine and other recent arrests in Leake County

Cynthia N Carter, 26, 485 Mills Road, Walnut Grove, no drivers license or expired, Walnut Grove PD
Marcus D Fleming, 33, 4690 AR 4106, Sallis, possession of marijuana, public drunk, Attala County SO
Arquvious D Green, 20, 24 McClendon, Lake, no drivers license or expired, possession of marijuana in a motor vehicle, Walnut Grove PD
Carol A Houston, 49, 321 East Adams Street, Kosciusko, driving under the influence (DUI) 1st offense, Kosciusko PD
Jarred Kennedy, 21, 1555 Morgan Road, Lena, disorderly conduct, failure to comply, Carthage PD
Kevin Mann, 40, 199 Boyd Lane, Carthage, drivers license or expired, no insurance, improper equipment, warrant, Walnut Grove PD
Cornelius D Morton, 30, burglary, sale of cocaine, possession of cocaine, Mississippi Department of Corrections
Thomas Pinter, 33, 2437 Old Salem Road, Walnut Grove, hold for drug court, Leake County SO
Carolyn Sharkey, 47, 321 East Adams Street, Kosciusko, contempt of court, shoplifting 2nd offense, shoplifting, Kosciusko PD
Lakendrick D Walker, 34, Mill Street, Carthage, grand larceny, hold for Neshoba/Winston, Leake County SO
All suspects are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. The mugshots and arrest records published are not an indication of guilt, or evidence that an actual crime has been committed. Arrests made by the Leake County Sheriff’s Department, Carthage PD, Walnut Grove PD, Attala County Sheriff’s Department, Kosciusko PD. (Leake County Correctional Facility images)