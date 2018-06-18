sale of cocaine, fraud and other recent arrests in Neshoba County

Joslyn M Branch, 22, 909 Hillcrest Apt. 4, Philadelphia, failure to pay, contempt of court

Eugena Rose Hall, 52, 8114 Ridge Road, Caledonia, public drunk

Essie Hoskins, 45, 236 A Railroad Avenue, Philadelphia, contributing to the delinquency of a minor

Kenneth G Kelly, 58, 257 Kelly Street, Philadelphia, sale of cocaine

Freddie McCune, 44, 11021 Road 212, Philadelphia, domestic violence-simple assault

David Nowell, 34, 11791 Road 539, Philadelphia, fraud

Randy Lee Pickens, 63, 224 Atkins Street, Philadelphia, public drunk, carry concealed weapon

Michael Shoemaker, 20, 406 Montgomery Avenue, Philadelphia, simple assault, failure to pay

Michael Tubby, 46, 1306 Kosciusko Road Lot 7, Philadelphia, petit larceny (less than $1,000)

Martin D Wilson, 25, 10220 Road 533, Philadelphia, child neglect

All suspects are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. The mugshots and arrest records published are not an indication of guilt, or evidence that an actual crime has been committed. (Neshoba County Jail images)