Sallis man arrested for burglary in Winston County

An Attala County man is behind bars in connection with a Winston County burglary.

WTVA.com reports that Martin Ickom, 38, of Sallis has been arrested and charged with burglary of a dwelling

The burglary happened at a home on Hwy 19 South in the Four Corners community.

The arrest was made thanks to surveillance pictures from the home and an anonymous tip connecting the suspect to the Holmes County area.

Winston County deputies made the arrest with assistance from the Attala County Sheriff’s Office.