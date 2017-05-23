Scammer claims to be Williams Brothers employee

Williams Brothers in Philadelphia is warning people of a scammer who is claiming to be a worker at the general store.

This con man is begging people for money and promising they will be paid back by Williams Brothers.

“I just hate that he is using our name to con people,” says Sid Williams, Williams Brothers owner.

Williams Brothers has received multiple phone calls from people wanting their money.

“Most of them say, you know I had a feeling something wasn’t quite right,” says Williams.

These callers have been scammed by a guy claiming he works at Williams Brothers. This scammer is targeting people in Meridian with Neshoba County tags.

“This has been going on for a while and probably 30 [people in all have been scammed.]”

He’s asking people for money for gas or even car parts.

“He’ll say I need to get back to Williams Brothers and I’m talking to Sid right now and he wants me back,” says Williams. “He said if you just let me have the money, you can come by the store and get it tomorrow.”

This guy is obviously pretty convincing to have stuck over 30 people. It’s cash they’re likely never getting back.

“Anywhere from $60 to $150, even $200 dollars,” says Williams.

Williams Brothers hadn’t heard anything for a while since this con man ran up on the wrong person, the owner’s son, a while back.

“He said, Well that’s funny. I work at Williams Brothers and I’m Sid’s son and I’ve never seen you. He held him until police got there,” says Williams.

Unfortunately, no charges were filed because at this point the scammer had only lied to Sid’s son.

It was quiet at Williams Brothers until recently.

“Now I’ve had three or four [callers] in the last two weeks,” says Williams.

This man is back to his old tricks.

If you’ve been scammed by a man claiming he works at Williams Brothers, you can press charges and hopefully prevent it from happening to someone else.

The scammer is described as a mid 60s, 6 foot black male weighing about 180 pounds with gray hair.