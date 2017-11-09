Schlegel found guilty of second degree murder

Justyn Schlegel was found guilty of second degree murder Thursday evening by a jury in Neshoba County for beating Rexdale Henry to death in 2015. The jury deliberated for three hours before returning the verdict.

Schlegel was charged for beating Henry to death after his autopsy showed multiple blunt force trauma. The state showed video of the Neshoba County Jail’s booking room where Schlegel’s and Henry’s cell was located.

Almost two weeks after Henry died, Schlegel was charged with with murder. Schlegel is expected to be sentenced on November 27 in Decatur.