Scooba bank robbery from last week now called ‘scheme’

Kemper County Sheriff James Moore says four people have been arrested in connection with what was reported as a robbery in Scooba last week.

A woman reported she was robbed and assaulted outside of The Citizens Bank in Scooba last Tuesday. Sheriff Moore says after investigating they have learned that the robbery was not legitimate. Jillian Harris, Donna Boler, and Ricky Moore have all been charged with grand larceny. Jimmy Cole was charged with conspiracy in the incident. Sheriff Moore says the investigation is still going on at this time.