Scott Central wins The Second Round of Playoffs!

Scott Central Rebels played against West Bolivar Eagles for the second round of playoffs this Friday night. The first quarter was slow but steady, Scott Central scored the first touchdown of the night. (7-0) The second quarter went by quick, but the Eagles weren’t able to score any points. Scott Central Rebels were able to score another touchdown. (14-0) The third quarter there were no points scored. (14-0) During fourth quarter West Bolivar struggled to keep up with Scott Central, allowing them to score yet another touchdown. (21-0) Final score. (21-0) Congratulations to Scott Central Rebels for winning the second round of playoffs!