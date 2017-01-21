Scott County Forest Coliseum Holds MSU Extension FARMtastic

Mississippi State University Extension Services will be holding a “FARMtastic” event at the Scott County Forest Coliseum March 7 – 9.

FARMtastic, is an agriculture experiential learning activity hosted by the Mississippi State University Extension Service. This unique educational program is designed to involve students in hands on learning about the agricultural industry in Mississippi. FARMtastic will consist of: a walk-through exhibit featuring agricultural commodities (Barnyard Bonanza, Mighty Crops, Wonder Plants, Something Fishy, Enchanted Forest, FARM Toys, FARMvillage)

2nd – 4th Grade Teachers in and around Scott County: There are still slots available. Visit www.farmtastic.msucares.com for more information and to register. Bring your students to experience Mississippi agriculture at their fingertips.

For more information on the FARMtastic experience, please feel free to contact Julie White at 662-325-8195.