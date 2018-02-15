Scott County homicide investigation

One person was killed in a shooting in Scott County last Thursday.

It happened on Highway 21 just a couple miles south of Sebastopol.

Scott County Sheriff Mike Lee says a man died in a shooting. It resulted from two co-workers who got in an argument at work. The sheriff says the suspect followed the victim in his car and fatally shot him while the victim sat in the driver’s side of his car. That car then crashed.

A suspect has not been identified. The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation is handling this case.