Scott County inmate dies in crash after stealing vehicle

A Mississippi Department of Corrections inmate has died after authorities say he stole a vehicle and crashed over the New Year’s weekend.

News outlets report that officials say 55-year-old Stanley Rideout died Wednesday.

Scott County Sheriff Mike Lee says Rideout was a trusty at the county jail and had worked there in the kitchen for about three years.

Lee says Rideout went to the kitchen on New Year’s Eve and took the keys to a county truck. Shortly after escaping, authorities say Rideout wrecked the vehicle on Highway 481.

Lee says Rideout was taken to a hospital, where he died.

Rideout was serving a 20-year sentence for grand larceny.

Authorities are trying to determine how he got access to the keys. The cause of the crash is still under investigation.