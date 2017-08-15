Scott County woman charged with ID theft

A Scott County woman has been charged with using another person’s identity to get insurance coverage.

Maria Esmeralda Berrios-Guerrero, 43, of Forest, was arrested Thursday by investigators with the Attorney General’s Insurance Integrity Enforcement Bureau, a part of the Public Integrity Division, with assistance from the Scott County Sheriff’s Office.

Officials say Berrios-Guerrero was indicted on one felony count of false pretense for submitting false insurance claims in excess of $500 through Blue Cross Blue Shield of Alabama. The scheme alleged in the indictment took place over nine years, from November 2007 until October 2016.

If convicted, Berrios-Guerrero faces up to 10 years in prison and $10,000 in fines.

This case was investigated by Michael Stevens with the Attorney General’s Insurance Integrity Enforcement Bureau and will be prosecuted by Special Assistant Attorney General Robert “Bob” Anderson with the Attorney General’s Public Integrity Division.