Search for Lauderdale Co. suspect who escaped custody

The Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department is looking for a person who escaped from law enforcement on Thursday.

Chief Deputy Ward Calhoun says Matthew Otwell escaped custody at approximately noon in the area of the 12700 block of Newton County Martin Road. The Sheriff’s Department says Otwell is a 30 year old white man who is about 5’6″ tall and weighs about 170 pounds.

Calhoun says he was arrested on a grand larceny warrant. He was last seen wearing a yellow shirt and blue jeans.

Authorities are looking for Otwell at this time. If you have any information, call 911.