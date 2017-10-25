Sebastopolooza this Saturday

Celebrating 11 years of Sebastopolooza Fall Festival fun and 100 years of Sebastopol on Saturday, October 28. Lace up your shoes for the 10th annual 5K Run/Walk. Register to run the morning of the race at 7 am, race starts at 8 am – the kids fun run will follow at 9 am.

Sebastopolooza includes a kid’s zone and pumpkin pooloza along with entertainment by Pine Grove Pentecostal Choir, Jason Davidson, ECCC Collegians, and Anse Rigby. Starting at 2 pm Sebastopol’s Got Talent will take the stage followed by Todd Smith Magic.

Sebastopolooza includes something for the entire family. The event will be topped with the celebrations of the special 100 years of Sebastopol.