Second Arrest in Connection with Attala Shooting

Sheriff Tim Nail said that Kendrick Barksdale, 27 year old black male from Kosciusko is the second arrest made in connection to the shooting that took place over the weekend.

Nail said Barksdale turned himself in on Tuesday afternoon. He is charged with one count of aggravated assault and is currently being held at the Leake County Correctional Facility on a $25,000 bond.

The Sheriff’s said this department is asking for the public’s help in the case. He said you can call his department at (662) 289-5556.