Servers donate tips to Crisis Pregnancy Center

Restaurants in Philadelphia plan for a packed house on Thursday night. Crisis Pregnancy Center puts on their annual fundraiser at seven local restaurants to help with their expenses throughout the year.

“We help those who want to parent and want to be better parents and so we help them with those needs,” says Pauline Karcher, Executive Director, CPC.

The center gives material support and emotional support. Mothers in need visit weekly and take free items home. The center sees about 25 mothers a week so needed items can run out quickly.

Ronnie’s Steak and Grill is one of the restaurants that gives back.

“We have our local friends from church and other businesses come in and help our staff here as well that night and collect tips,” says Brittany Perrine, server. “Any donations are welcome.”

Servers give up their hard earned tips from the night that would usually go into their pockets to donate.

“We just want to help other that need it,” says Perrine. “There are more out there that need what we bring in. They need it just like we do.”

Last year the restaurants brought in $17,000 to the Crisis Pregnancy Center.

“It’s a great night for them,” says Karcher. “They’re super busy. I always get nervous when you ask a restaurant to open an extra day so i’m always pleased that it’s very successful for them as well.”

Participating restaurants include Dickey’s Barbecue Pit, City Limits, Ronnie’s Steak and Grill, Laredo Grill, Firehouse Bar-B-Que, T-Bones Steak House.