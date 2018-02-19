Several neighborhood break-ins reported in Philadelphia

Cars and homes have been broken into in several neighborhoods across the City of Philadelphia. More than seven people have reported their belongings were stolen over the past three days.

Police are investigating break-ins on Poplar Ave, Holland Ave. East Myrtle St., Woodland Hills Dr., Airpark Circle, Knight St., Carla Dr. and Terri Dr.

“It’s a pretty quiet street, in general,” says Gerald Ridout, homeowner.

Gerald Ridout has been living on Terri Dr. in Philadelphia for 20 years. He’s only heard of one break-in since he moved there.

“They were away from home and someone busted their rear window out in their backdoor, and came in and stole a computer,” says Ridout.

But that was several years ago. This typically quiet neighborhood was hit again over the weekend, along with a few others across the city.

“Car break-ins and some of the stuff has been stolen from carports. Some have been stolen while the people are at home,” says Mayor James Young.

Four wheelers, guns, purses, you name it, anything these burglars could get their hands on, they took.

“The chief has been out doing extra patrolling. They’re checking some security camera footage to see if any identifications can be made,” says Young.

Don’t make it easy for these criminals, lock your doors and don’t leave valuables in your car.

“All my vehicles are locked up, even if they’re in the garage. I have an outdoor storage building. It’s locked too. I also have a night light down there,” says Ridout.

The city is pushing the ‘see something, say something’ policy.

“We’re just asking all of us to work together to make our community safe. Again if you see something say something,” says Mayor Young.

If you see anything you think looks suspicious, report it to the police department.

If you have any information about the recent burglaries, call Philadelphia Police Department.