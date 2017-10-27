sexual battery, assault on a police officer and other recent arrests in Neshoba County

James Bryan Buckley, 41, 12090 Highway 485, Philadelphia, hold for investigation, domestic violence simple assault

Sonny Hamilton, 19, 10021 Road 4316, Collinsville, hold for investigation, sexual battery (2 counts), simple assault on a police officer

Marquez Rush, 26, 10852 Road 632, Philadelphia, failure to pay

Brandon Lee Williams, 29, 213 Tialk Chitto Circle, Choctaw, failure to pay

Rayburn Bounds, 58, 10060 Road 648, hold for investigation, possessions of controlled substance

Leland C. Gibson, 28, Bates Lane, hold for investigation, disturbing the peace, public profanity

William D. Johnson, 52, 10230 Road 608, sale of controlled substance

Jamie Dominique Radcliffe, 35, 10790 Road 149, Philadelphia, failure to pay

Jerithan Keith Willis, 34, 400 Oswald Road, Philadelphia, probation violation, failure to pay

Tamarah M. Hunter, 26, 309 King Avenue, Philadelphia, possession of marijuana, vehicle, suspended drivers license, careless driving, no insurance

Twuana Seales, 38, 383 Loper Street, Philadelphia, disorderly conduct, resisting arrest, failure to pay

All suspects are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. The mugshots and arrest records published are not an indication of guilt, or evidence that an actual crime has been committed. (Neshoba County Jail images)