Home » Local » sexual battery, assault on a police officer and other recent arrests in Neshoba County

sexual battery, assault on a police officer and other recent arrests in Neshoba County

Posted on

James Bryan Buckley, 41, 12090 Highway 485, Philadelphia, hold for investigation, domestic violence simple assault

James Bryan Buckley

Sonny Hamilton, 19, 10021 Road 4316, Collinsville, hold for investigation, sexual battery (2 counts), simple assault on a police officer

Sonny Hamilton

Marquez Rush, 26, 10852 Road 632, Philadelphia, failure to pay

Marquez Rush

Brandon Lee Williams, 29, 213 Tialk Chitto Circle, Choctaw, failure to pay

Brandon Lee Williams

Rayburn Bounds, 58, 10060 Road 648, hold for investigation, possessions of controlled substance

Rayburn Bounds

Leland C. Gibson, 28, Bates Lane, hold for investigation, disturbing the peace, public profanity

Leland C. Gibson

William D. Johnson, 52, 10230 Road 608, sale of controlled substance

William D. Johnson

Jamie Dominique Radcliffe, 35, 10790 Road 149, Philadelphia, failure to pay

Jamie Dominique Radcliffe

Jerithan Keith Willis, 34, 400 Oswald Road, Philadelphia, probation violation, failure to pay

Jerithan Keith Willis

Tamarah M. Hunter, 26, 309 King Avenue, Philadelphia, possession of marijuana, vehicle, suspended drivers license, careless driving, no insurance

Tamarah M. Hunter

Twuana Seales, 38, 383 Loper Street, Philadelphia, disorderly conduct, resisting arrest, failure to pay

Twuana Seales

All suspects are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. The mugshots and arrest records published are not an indication of guilt, or evidence that an actual crime has been committed. (Neshoba County Jail images)

Submit a Comment